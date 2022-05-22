Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,592 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.4% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of Alphabet worth $2,591,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.5% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 136.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $29.52 on Friday, hitting $2,178.16. 2,445,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,102. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,115.93 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,535.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,708.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,337.74.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

