Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $86.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,776,000 after buying an additional 933,897 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,464,000. Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,610,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,750,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,382,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,138,000 after purchasing an additional 603,517 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AYX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 630,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $90.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

