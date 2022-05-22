Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.79-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Altria Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.79-4.93 EPS.

MO stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

