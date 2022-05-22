AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DIT opened at $162.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.64. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $122.85 and a 52 week high of $270.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 0.94%.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

