American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 40,152 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $938,890,000 after acquiring an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.26.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.24. 2,982,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

