American International Group Inc. Has $274.10 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $274,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $28.65 on Friday, reaching $2,186.26. 1,878,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,971. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,127.46 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,544.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,715.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

