American International Group Inc. Has $70.27 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,878 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $70,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,445. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.26. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

