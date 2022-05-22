Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after purchasing an additional 367,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,069,000 after purchasing an additional 539,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Amgen by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,760,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $851,917,000 after purchasing an additional 398,130 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.40.

AMGN stock opened at $247.50 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

