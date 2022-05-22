AmonD (AMON) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

AmonD (AMON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. AmonD has a market capitalization of $968,395.98 and approximately $3,826.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AmonD has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.81 or 0.10691367 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 502.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.94 or 0.00484447 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00033415 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008638 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,830,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

