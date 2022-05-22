Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

AMPL stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. 704,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,360. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92.

In other Amplitude news, Director Patrick W. Grady bought 186,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 552,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $11,216,399.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $4,987,000. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,967,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

