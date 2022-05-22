Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplitude from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.75.

AMPL opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23. Amplitude has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $87.98.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 552,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $11,216,399.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady purchased 186,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $41,321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $7,946,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

