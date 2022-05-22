Analysts Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $952.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $952.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $959.41 million and the lowest is $949.40 million. Ciena reported sales of $833.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. Ciena’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Ciena stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. Ciena has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,486 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

