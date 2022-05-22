Analysts Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $6.29 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $5.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $23.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $25.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.71 billion to $23.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.65.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 126,832 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.