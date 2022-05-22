Analysts Expect Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $992.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) to post sales of $992.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $983.26 million and the highest is $1.00 billion. Advantage Solutions posted sales of $849.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advantage Solutions.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

ADV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,799. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advantage Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

In other news, CFO Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $38,797.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,954 shares of company stock worth $623,394 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

