Analysts Expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) to post $31.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.00 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $26.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $129.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.40 million to $130.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $164.67 million, with estimates ranging from $161.24 million to $167.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.38%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SILK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of SILK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.84. The company had a trading volume of 413,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,143. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.59. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Silk Road Medical (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.