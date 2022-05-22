Analysts Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Post $0.92 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.85. WSFS Financial posted earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. StockNews.com raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,263,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,867 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,029,000 after purchasing an additional 175,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

