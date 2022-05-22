Analysts Set Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target at $232.70

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.70.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,072,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,451,000 after buying an additional 57,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,707,000 after buying an additional 61,866 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,695,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,900,000 after buying an additional 112,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,876,000 after purchasing an additional 121,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.91. 376,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,883. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.78. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $223.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

