Analysts Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Target Price at $556.33

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $556.33.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,150,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,216,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,137,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,147,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in Fair Isaac by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FICO opened at $395.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.17. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

