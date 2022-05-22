Analysts Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Price Target at $298.83

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $298.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INSP. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $2,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at $992,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $644,775.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 214.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $180,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $9,549,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock traded up $4.18 on Friday, hitting $175.90. The stock had a trading volume of 335,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,698. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.18 and a 200 day moving average of $228.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

