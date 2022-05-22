Analysts Set Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) PT at 34.17

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 34.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCID. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 18.39 on Thursday. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 13.25 and a 52 week high of 57.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 31.54.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucid Group (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

