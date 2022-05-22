Analysts Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) PT at $73.14

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of SR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.36. 404,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,917. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spire by 48,001.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 489,616 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,020,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Spire by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Spire by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

