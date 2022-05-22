Analyzing Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) & Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Milestone Scientific and Establishment Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Establishment Labs 0 1 3 0 2.75

Establishment Labs has a consensus price target of $101.17, suggesting a potential upside of 74.43%. Given Establishment Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than Milestone Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Establishment Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific -76.86% -47.99% -38.73% Establishment Labs -29.77% -70.10% -27.60%

Volatility and Risk

Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Establishment Labs has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Establishment Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific $10.31 million 5.78 -$6.82 million ($0.12) -7.25 Establishment Labs $126.68 million 11.08 -$41.14 million ($1.66) -34.94

Milestone Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Establishment Labs. Establishment Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Milestone Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Establishment Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Establishment Labs beats Milestone Scientific on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances; and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications. Further, the company offers CompuMed for use in various medical procedures performed in plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Milestone Scientific Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

