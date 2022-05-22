Analyzing Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) and Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) and Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lululemon Athletica and Ermenegildo Zegna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lululemon Athletica 1 4 20 0 2.76 Ermenegildo Zegna 0 2 1 0 2.33

Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus target price of $442.76, indicating a potential upside of 61.57%. Ermenegildo Zegna has a consensus target price of $11.87, indicating a potential upside of 13.12%. Given Lululemon Athletica’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lululemon Athletica is more favorable than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Profitability

This table compares Lululemon Athletica and Ermenegildo Zegna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lululemon Athletica 15.59% 37.92% 22.25% Ermenegildo Zegna N/A -82.29% -14.51%

Volatility and Risk

Lululemon Athletica has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lululemon Athletica and Ermenegildo Zegna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lululemon Athletica $6.26 billion 5.60 $975.32 million $7.50 36.54 Ermenegildo Zegna $1.53 billion 0.35 -$160.90 million N/A N/A

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats Ermenegildo Zegna on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits. It also provides fitness-related accessories and footwear. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; interactive workout platform; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; temporary locations; and license and supply arrangements, as well as directly to consumer through mobile apps and lululemon.com e-commerce website. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 574 company-operated stores under the lululemon brand in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand, Germany, South Korea, Singapore, France, Malaysia, Sweden, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa' Semplice.

