Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd trimmed its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Bill.com makes up about 10.6% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $11,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.18.
Bill.com stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.63. 3,840,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.98.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
