Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Has $1.82 Million Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Alteryx makes up approximately 1.7% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.86.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 630,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,682. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $90.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing purchased 56,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.71 per share, with a total value of $3,165,943.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

