Angelo Bartolini Sells 940 Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.12, for a total transaction of C$42,408.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,551,685.31.

Angelo Bartolini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Angelo Bartolini sold 3,100 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.58, for a total transaction of C$135,098.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.60, for a total transaction of C$89,200.00.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$44.51 on Friday. Altus Group Limited has a one year low of C$43.49 and a one year high of C$72.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.85.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$162.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Group Limited will post 2.2612771 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

AIF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price objective for the company. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$72.50 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.55.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

