AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

AOWDF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AO World from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AO World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

AOWDF stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. AO World has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

