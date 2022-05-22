ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARCB. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.10.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ARCB stock opened at $68.75 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $125.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,544,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,823,000 after purchasing an additional 112,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 36.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 490,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.