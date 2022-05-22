Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of FUV opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.60. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 1,385.05% and a negative return on equity of 88.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcimoto will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUV. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 80.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 36,548 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 122.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 331,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

