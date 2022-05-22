Ariel Investments LLC Sells 58,450 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,450 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $83,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 248,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,834,000 after buying an additional 892,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,599,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,146,000 after buying an additional 114,203 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,231,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,471,000 after buying an additional 160,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,311,000 after buying an additional 861,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $345,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,812,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,311. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.83. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

