Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

