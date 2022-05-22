Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of ARKR stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.15.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ark Restaurants (ARKR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.