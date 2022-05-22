Arweave (AR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $34.77 Million

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $15.49 or 0.00051742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $517.33 million and $34.77 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.