Aspire Wealth Management Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,000. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,890,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILCG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 119,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,325. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.63. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $73.77.

