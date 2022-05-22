Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Sells $20,604.36 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) EVP Jakob Dupont sold 3,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $20,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,191.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ATRA opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.92. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $20.04.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
