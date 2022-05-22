Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Sells $20,604.36 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) EVP Jakob Dupont sold 3,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $20,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,191.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.92. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 122.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

