Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.22.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $111.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

