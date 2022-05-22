Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atreca by 56.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Atreca by 155.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 28,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the second quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 196.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 30,324 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. Atreca has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

