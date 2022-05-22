ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Lowered to C$53.00 at Scotiabank

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $42.17.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

