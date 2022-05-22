ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) PT Lowered to C$53.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ATA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian set a C$59.00 target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.43.

Shares of ATA opened at C$35.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of C$29.00 and a 1-year high of C$53.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

