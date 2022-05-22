Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 720 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 800 ($9.86) to GBX 720 ($8.88) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AUTO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($8.94) to GBX 720 ($8.88) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.18) to GBX 715 ($8.81) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 601 ($7.41) to GBX 586 ($7.22) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 690.67 ($8.51).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 550.60 ($6.79) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 531.20 ($6.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 625.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 664.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.12.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.