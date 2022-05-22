Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

AVY opened at $164.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $156.51 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

