Axiom Advisory LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 559 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $28.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,186.26. 1,878,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,971. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,127.46 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,544.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2,715.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

