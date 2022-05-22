Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTN stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.17. Ballantyne Strong has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 16.49%.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

