Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTN stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.17. Ballantyne Strong has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 16.49%.

About Ballantyne Strong (Get Rating)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

