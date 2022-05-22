Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.24% of Quest Diagnostics worth $50,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $141.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,272,345 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

