Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 484,628 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Williams Companies worth $47,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

