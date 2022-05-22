Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 177.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,117 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.22% of SS&C Technologies worth $46,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,124,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,188,000 after purchasing an additional 168,806 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,892,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $276,925,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,076,000 after buying an additional 342,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,933,000 after buying an additional 2,858,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

