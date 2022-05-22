Bank of Montreal Can Has $41.29 Million Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,309 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.64% of Winnebago Industries worth $41,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 25.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 21.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 12.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

NYSE:WGO opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

