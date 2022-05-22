Bank of Montreal Can Has $42.83 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 580,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161,415 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $42,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

OMC stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

