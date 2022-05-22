Bank of Montreal Can Has $47.98 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,670,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252,733 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.35% of Elanco Animal Health worth $47,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 576,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after buying an additional 323,873 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE ELAN opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.