Bank of Montreal Can Has $49.59 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,766 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $49,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after buying an additional 1,087,753 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 55.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Marriott International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 65.2% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 547,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marriott International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after purchasing an additional 382,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR opened at $155.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.30.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.