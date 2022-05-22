Bank of Montreal Can Has $50.91 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,981 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $50,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

NYSE AWK opened at $145.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.36 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

